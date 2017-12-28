News

Wastewater manager hired, town still looking for administrator

By Amie Remer, Special to Your TIMES

An angel is formed on the northwest part of the wall which surrounds Sequoyah's Cabin near Akins. Zach Adair, who works at Sequoyah's Cabin, said the angel was patterned into the roc wall by a WPA worker for his children to remember him.

Rock angel remains at Sequoyah’s Cabin

Works Progress Administration (WPA), a program under the new age deal during President Franklin D.

By By Lynn Sculley, Staff Writer

Two transported in three-vehicle accident

Two people were transported to a Tulsa hospital last Tuesday afternoon following a three-car collision on State Highway 82, 10.8 miles south of Tahlequah in Cherokee County.

By Amie Remer, Special to Your TIMES

TOCs Preview: Muldrow to face toughest competition to date

The Muldrow High girl’s basketball team has kind of been the big fish in a small pond.

The Bulldogs who went 24-5 last year have started their 2017-18 campaign a perfect 6-0.

By RYAN SILAPAN

Ryan Silapan, Silapan Says: Just competing in the TOCs is a win-win for Muldrow

For a team with as big of expectations as the Muldrow High girl’s basketball team it’s only fitting that the Bulldogs get a chance to display their talents on a big stage.

By RYAN SILAPAN

Vian to play in Bill Frye Christmas Classic

The Vian High boy’s and girl’s basketball teams begin play in the Bill Frye Christmas Classic in Mansfield, Ark. on Thursday.

By Lea Lessley

Tom Tackett

July 15, 1938 – Dec. 24, 2017

 

Mary Sue Cheze Thibodeaux

May 28, 1978 – Dec. 21, 2017

 

Kent Arehart

Feb. 28, 1960 – Dec. 19, 2017

 

Limbaugh to serve on advisory council, 2018-19 calendar available

Well deserved

accomplishments

By By Scott Farmer, Sallisaw Public Schools Superintendent

Letters to the Editor 12-22

Thanks to those who give

Dear Editor:

Neutrality unintended DiamondNet benefit

There is an internet bubble descending over Sallisaw and our area.

By Jeff Mayo, Publisher

50-year reunion well attended

The Sallisaw Class of 1967 held their reunion on Oct. 14 at the Sallisaw High School cafeteria. The reunion was well attended by the classmates.

Shane Whitekiller and Stephanie Lock

Lock, Whitekiller announce engagement

Stephanie Lock of Lakin, Kan., and Shane Whitekiller of El Dorado, Kan., would like to announce their engagement and approaching wedding.

Kolps celebrate 60 years

Charles and Jenny Kolp are celebrating 60 years together. They were married on Nov. 16, 1957, in Durant.

